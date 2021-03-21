PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Army mobilizes a massive search after another child disappears. Meantime, the Sierra Vista Police chief is certain he knows the identity of the killer. And a spelling error in the Phantom’s letter holds the key to the case.
New episodes will be released each Monday.
Catch up on the prior episodes now:
Chapter 1: Cindy Clelland
One spring day in a small Arizona town, a little girl disappeared. What followed was a search involving hundreds of police officers, sheriff’s deputies and soldiers from a nearby Army post. It ended with a gruesome discovery and a mysterious letter from someone who called himself “The Phantom.”
Chapter 2: The Letter
The killer sends a letter to the police, threatening to strike again and referring to himself as “The Phantom.” Meantime, an army of investigators hunt for an old man driving sedan. And the police chief senses something familiar about the murder of Cindy Clelland.
Chapter 3: The Teenager
Investigators race against the clock to identify the Phantom. The police chief zeros in on a troubled teenager, but one big misstep causes investigators to overlook the killer. Meantime, the Phantom’s own letters shed light on what motivated him to kill Cindy Clelland.
LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE
Available Now: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | Stitcher | Google Podcasts
AZFamily.com: Audio Podcasts | Video Versions | Investigations