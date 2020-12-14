In 1997, Scott Falater stabbed his wife 44 times at their Phoenix home, before dragging her into their pool then stashing the bloody knife and clothes in his car. But he claimed he remembered none of it because he was sleepwalking. Journalist Briana Whitney investigates if it was truly possi…

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In 1997, Scott Falater stabbed his wife 44 times at their Phoenix home, before dragging her into their pool then stashing the bloody knife and clothes in his car. But he claimed he remembered none of it because he was sleepwalking. Journalist Briana Whitney investigates if it was truly possible Falater was asleep when he murdered his wife.

The Sleepwalker Murderer

In 1997, Scott Falater stabbed his wife 44 times at their Phoenix home, before dragging her into their pool then stashing the bloody knife and clothes in his car. But he claimed he remembered none of it because he was sleepwalking. Journalist Briana Whitney investigates if it was truly possi…

LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE

Available Now: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

AZFamily.com: Audio Podcasts | Video Versions | Investigations

RECENT EPISODES

The Murders on Bumble Bee RoadIn 2003, a young couple goes camping overnight on Bumble Bee Road, Arizona to celebrate their one year anniversary. Both were found shot dead in their truck the next day.

Robert Fisher - Dead or Alive?In 2001, police believe Robert Fisher brutally killed his wife and kids in Scottsdale, Arizona, then cut a gas line so the house exploded into flames. He has never been found.

Sabotage of the Sunset Limited trainIn 1995, the Sunset Limited Amtrak train derailed overnight in the middle of the Arizona desert. One person died, another 75 were injured. Mysterious notes were left at the scene by the perpetrators.

The Murder of Christy Ann FornoffIn 1984, 13-year-old Christy Ann Fornoff disappeared while on her paper route in Tempe, Arizona.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Photojournalist

Serjio Hernandez is an Emmy-Award winning photojournalist at Arizona's Family.

Recommended for you