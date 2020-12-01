PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In 1984, 13-year-old Christy Ann Fornoff disappeared while on her paper route in Tempe, Arizona. Her body was found near a dumpster. Her killer would end up assisting police with the investigation and attending her funeral, before being arrested and eventually executed. Journalist Briana Whitney sits down with Christy's parents 36 years later.
True Crime Arizona Podcast: The murder of Christy Ann Fornoff
- Briana Whitney, Serjio Hernandez
