In 1984, 13-year-old Christy Ann Fornoff disappeared while on her paper route in Tempe, Arizona. Her body was found near a dumpster. Her killer would end up assisting police with the investigation and attending her funeral, before being arrested and eventually executed. Journalist Briana Whi…

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In 1984, 13-year-old Christy Ann Fornoff disappeared while on her paper route in Tempe, Arizona. Her body was found near a dumpster. Her killer would end up assisting police with the investigation and attending her funeral, before being arrested and eventually executed. Journalist Briana Whitney sits down with Christy's parents 36 years later.

The murder of teen Christy Ann Fornoff

In 1984, 13-year-old Christy Ann Fornoff disappeared while on her paper route in Tempe, Arizona. Her body was found near a dumpster. Her killer would end up assisting police with the investigation and attending her funeral, before being arrested and eventually executed. Journalist Briana Whi…

LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE

Available Now: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

AZFamily.com: Audio Podcasts | Video Versions | Investigations

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Photojournalist

Serjio Hernandez is an Emmy-Award winning photojournalist at Arizona's Family.

Recommended for you