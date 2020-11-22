PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In 1995, the Sunset Limited Amtrak train derailed overnight in the middle of the Arizona desert. One person died, another 75 were injured. Mysterious notes were left at the scene by the perpetrators, claiming they purposefully sabotaged the train. The case remains unsolved. Journalist Briana Whitney questions the FBI and those on the train that night.
True Crime Arizona Podcast: Sabotage of the Sunset Limited train
- Briana Whitney, Serjio Hernandez
- Posted
- Posted
Briana Whitney
Reporter
Briana Whitney is a reporter for Arizona's Family
Serjio Hernandez
Photojournalist
Serjio Hernandez is an Emmy-Award winning photojournalist at Arizona's Family.
