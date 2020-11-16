PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In 2001, police believe Robert Fisher brutally killed his wife and kids in Scottsdale, Arizona, then cut a gas line so the house exploded into flames. He was never found, and officials disagree on whether he’s dead or alive. He’s still on the FBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted. Journalist Briana Whitney retraces Fisher's steps.
True Crime Arizona Podcast: Robert Fisher - Dead or Alive?
- Briana Whitney, Serjio Hernandez
- Posted
- Posted
In 2001, police believe Robert Fisher brutally killed his wife and kids in Scottsdale, Arizona, then cut a gas line so the house exploded into flames. He was never found, and officials disagree on whether he’s dead or alive. He’s still on the FBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted. Journalist Briana Whit…
Available Now: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Music | Stitcher| Google Podcasts
