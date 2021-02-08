PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In this bonus episode, host Briana Whitney and producer Serjio Hernandez are interviewed about the behind the scenes of their investigation into The Sleepwalker Murderer. They’ll share how they found all the old footage tapes from his trial, how the judge really felt about what he saw in the courtroom, and their theories as to if Scott Falater was asleep or awake when he killed his wife.
LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE
Available Now: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | Stitcher | Google Podcasts
AZFamily.com: Audio Podcasts | Video Versions | Investigations
RECENT EPISODES
Case-by-Case: The Trunk Murderess: Briana Whitney and producer Serjio Hernandez are interviewed about the behind the scenes process of putting the 1931 "Trunk Murderess" investigation together, what they found shocking and bizarre, and what they believe happened to the trunk murdered and her victims.
The 1931 'Trunk Murderess': In 1931, Winnie Ruth Judd was accused of killing her two best friends in Phoenix, chopping up one of the bodies, then taking the dead bodies in trunks on a train to LA. But did Winnie Ruth commit the murders on her own?
The Cold Storage Killer: In 1994, a body is discovered in a man’s large freezer near Prescott, Arizona three years after a Southern California woman disappears after a concert. Authorities believe she isn’t the only victim.
The Sleepwalker Murderer: In 1997, Scott Falater stabbed his wife 44 times at their Phoenix home, before dragging her into their pool then stashing the bloody knife and clothes in his car. But he claimed he remembered none of it because he was sleepwalking.
The Murders on Bumble Bee Road: In 2003, a young couple goes camping overnight on Bumble Bee Road, Arizona to celebrate their one year anniversary. Both were found shot dead in their truck the next day.
Robert Fisher - Dead or Alive?: In 2001, police believe Robert Fisher brutally killed his wife and kids in Scottsdale, Arizona, then cut a gas line so the house exploded into flames. He has never been found.
Sabotage of the Sunset Limited train: In 1995, the Sunset Limited Amtrak train derailed overnight in the middle of the Arizona desert. One person died, another 75 were injured. Mysterious notes were left at the scene by the perpetrators.
The Murder of Christy Ann Fornoff: In 1984, 13-year-old Christy Ann Fornoff disappeared while on her paper route in Tempe, Arizona.