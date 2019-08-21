Pizza toppings are compatible with your zodiac sign. Check out some examples below:
Pisces- Cheese Pizza
You like to keep thing simple and know what you’re in for. You are practical, reliable and the caretaker of your friends & family.
Leo- Pepperoni or Sausage Pizza
You like to keep things fun and uncomplicated. Pepperoni is one of the most popular toppings, what’s not to like. Your friends and family love your no drama attitude.
Virgo- Veggie Pizza
Veggies may not be everyone’s favorite, but it shows that even when eating pizza, you’re going to make it as healthy as possible. You’re a health nut and like to make conscious decisions whenever possible.
Gemini- Pineapple Pizza
You like to be controversial but it shows you know what you like and you’re proud of it. You stand up for what you believe in and aren’t afraid to stir the pot.
Aries- Everything Pizza
The adventurer. You’re not afraid to try new things and know how to juggle a fast paced life full of twists and turns.
Every Tuesday at Fired Pie is Pizza & Beer night, where guests can enjoy half priced beer from 4 to 9 p.m.
On Wednesdays, celebrate Wine Down Wednesdays at Fired Pie through buying any two entrees and two glasses of wine for just $25 from 4 p.m. to close. Guests may add a Party Pookie for just $5.
These deals are available at all Fired Pie locations, excluding Fashion Square Mall.
About Fired Pie
The locally owned restaurant allows you to take on the role of chef by picking and choosing your own type of dough, sauce and topping. Fired Pie is open for lunch and dinner and offers something for every pizza lover every day of the week. Now with 19 locations in the Phoenix metro area, and two in Tucson, they are the perfect place to enjoy a warm slice of pizza! You can find a location nearest you by visiting Firedpie.com.