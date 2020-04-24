Pinspiration helps kids celebrate birthdays in quarantine with virtual party kits

PHOENIX (Try It With Tess) -- Birthdays are a big deal for kids, and you don't want them to have to miss out during a time that's already difficult. So, if your child's birthday happens to fall in this time of social distancing and stay-at-home orders, one Phoenix business has come up with a virtual party pack that's a fun way for your child to celebrate with their friends.
Using the popular party themes they were holding in their north Phoenix studio, Pinspiration has put together a Zoom birthday package. It includes a virtual background for the birthday child, accessories, and then two projects or crafts to go along with the theme. Here's the best part; it's not just for the celebrant. Each kid invited to the virtual birthday party also gets the craft kits.
"So, the host often comes to pick up the kits curbside, then delivers to all the guests, leaves it at their door," explained Pinspiration owner Brooke Roe. "And then everybody gets together for a Zoom party where they show-and-tell the project, make it before or make it together virtually."
Some of the party package themes are the slime and paint party, the nautical party, and the bohemian birthday party.
"Everybody wants to do a memorable party, so this way, they take home a souvenir that they've made, and they're making a memory," Roe said. "They're doing it together, just on social media instead of face-to-face."
Click here to learn more about these virtual birthday party kits.