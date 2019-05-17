PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix is offering breastfeeding moms privacy in the form of portable "pods."
This week, the Phoenix City Council unanimously approved the six new breastfeeding pods at the airport.
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego was a driving force behind bringing the pods to the airport.
In a tweet, Gallego said, "When I ran for Mayor, I wanted to help solve everyday problems. It’s hard traveling with a child. The new nursing pods at Sky Harbor will be quiet, mobile, & secure. They’ll have outlets so moms can pump or nurse, whatever works for them."
The portable nursing stations will be available at six post-security checkpoints in Terminal 4, and will provide a safe, private area for nursing mothers on the fly. The pods are secure, and feature roomy benches, space for a stroller and a place to plug in a pump.
The company "Mamava" manufactures the nursing pods. The portable pods are designed to be placed in offices and public places, and eliminate the need for new construction or the creation of a separate nursing room.
The Mamava app helps moms find the nearest pod to pump or nurse. You can also use the app to unlock the Mamava pods. The smart lock ensures pods are secured for intended users only.
PHX City Council just now unannimously approved funding for hundreds more Head Start slots for our youngest residents and more nursing rooms for mothers at @PHXSkyHarbor. This is a great day for families at City Hall!— Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) May 15, 2019
