PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams joined Arizona's Family Monday morning about the protests over the last four nights.
Williams made the decision to mobilize the Phoenix police department "when we do that means that everybody that is on vacation or have a day off comes in and puts on a uniform and is able to be deployed stations or locations around the city."
One of the biggest concerns was keeping protesters off the freeways and out of traffic. Phoenix police worked with Department of Transportation to make sure that protesters didn't find themselves grouping up on the 10 freeway.
When asked about plans for a protest Monday night, Williams said, "everyone is still mobilized. We still have no end days or days off and no vacations to make sure we maintain proper staffing to ensure the safety and security of everyone in the community."
What can we do right now so we can see change?
"It isn't damaging property. It isn't throwing rocks, bottles, malicox cocktails, you name it at police officers. It is literally sitting down and having those tough conversations, hard conversations. Phoenix Police has always been open and willing if you invite us into a conversation even if it's a little bit uncomfortable, I am okay with uncomfortable. But if we can move past the anger to productivity, that's literally my hope and my prayer."
Williams also has encouraged her officers to speak with everyone with the upmost "professionalism."