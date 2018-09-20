A pedestrian was killed after he was struck by a semi-truck Thursday afternoon in west Phoenix, police said.
The collision was reported around 1:45 p.m. near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Police said a 2017 Kenilworth semi-truck with a flatbed trailer was traveling eastbound on Van Buren Street. The truck was making a right turn to southbound 35th Avenue when the rear wheels of the trailer went onto the sidewalk and collided with a pedestrian.
Police said the pedestrian, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the truck driver, a 30-year-old man, stayed at the scene and did not appear to be impaired.
Police said an investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.
