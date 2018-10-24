AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Youth basketball group, Phoenix Is Rising held their sixth annual breast cancer awareness tournament in Avondale last weekend.
The group has bounced back after their trailer and all their equipment were stolen from outside the American Sports Center late last year.
Bobbi Barajas, director of Phoenix Is Rising said although the trailer and contents were never found, the community has stepped up to help the group. Barajas said the theft has helped teach the kids to persevere.
"Even when something horrible, like what happened to us happens, you push through and it just makes you resilient," Barajas said.
Barajas has slowly started to rebuild their equipment piece by piece and continues to persevere.
"Someone actually donated a trailer to us, we've painted it, put stickers on it," Barajas said. "All of this has helped me to be stronger."
This year's Bang Out for Breast Cancer event was filled with fun and hope. The event was held at the same place the group's trailer was stolen but their spirits were high knowing they were giving back after the community helped them so much.
To learn more about Phoenix Is Rising, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.