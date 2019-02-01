TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Police say an Uber driver was attacked Wednesday in Tolleson near 91st Avenue and McDowell Road. Police say the driver's throat was slit.
Francisco J. Diaz, 45, of Goodyear has been arrested. He faces felony charges of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault. He's due in court Feb. 7.
This incident comes less than a week after a pregnant Lyft driver was stabbed to death by her passenger in Tempe.
On Wednesday night, Jan. 30, police say they received a call that "an Uber driver had just had his throat slit."
The victim had reportedly just picked the customer up at a restaurant in Goodyear. The Uber driver only knew the customer from his Uber app as "Francisco."
When the car came to a stop, the victim tells police "he felt something run along his neck or throat area," according to the police report. "The victim then felt as if a warm liquid was running down his neck and realized his throat had just been slit."
The driver then began to struggle with the suspect, who was armed with a knife. The suspect also received several deep cuts on his hands during the struggle.
The suspect then got out of the car and took off running.
The victim tried to drive himself to the hospital, and called 911 on the way. The 911 dispatcher urged him to pull over and wait for help.
The driver did stop, and was transported to the hospital He suffered lacerations to his neck and both hands.
Police were able to track down Diaz after finding that he had left his business card with a waitress at the restaurant.
The police report states that Diaz "admitted to pulling out a knife he possessed. The defendant also admitted to swinging the knife at the driver and cutting his hands."
Diaz also told police "he felt the Uber driver was going to harm him."
In the attack of the Lyft driver last weekend, Fabian Durazo, 20, admitted to the deadly stabbing that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child. Victim Kristina Howato, 39, was in the third trimester of her pregnancy. She was also a single mother with two other small children at home.
It was the attack against Howato that began drawing attention to the potential dangers of the job.
Following the stabbing death of Howato, Lyft would not comment on if they will change any procedures. The company only stated, "The safety of the Lyft community remains our top priority and we will continue to do everything we can to support both passengers and drivers."
The company told us it has a strict no-weapons policy for both passengers and drivers. The company also said that in an emergency, drivers should call 911 through their Lyft app
“What good is that going to do when you’re bleeding to death or being strangled?” one Lyft driver wondered.
Some drivers say they have considered carrying weapons for their own safety. “If she would have had some form of protection, it could have been a different story,” a driver said about Howato.
When you call a Lyft driver on the app, the driver’s picture pops up. That driver had to go through a criminal background check to work with Lyft.
But as a rider, there is no requirement to upload a picture to the app, and they don’t have to go through any background checks.
Forget the rules of Lyft and Uber, just protect yourself. It's your life or your job - seems like an easy decision.
