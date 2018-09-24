No officers were hurt and a possible shoplifting suspect was taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Peoria.
It happened at the Walmart at 79th Avenue and Peoria Avenue around 6:30 p.m.
Investigators said officers went to the Walmart after someone called them saying there was a shoplifter.
"From our understanding, the officer arrived on scene, tried to confront him right away, started shooting at him and they returned fire," said Ofc. Brandon Sheffert with Peoria Police.
He was taken to the hospital but police have not said how badly the suspect was hurt.
Police said the man matched the description of the shoplifting suspect.
The suspect, we're told, is 20 years old.
No names have been released.
Police said they recovered a handgun at the scene.
.@PeoriaPoliceAZ are on scene of an officer involved shooting in the area of 79th Ave and West Peoria Ave. No officers injured, suspect transported to hospital. PIO On scene, Media staging Cotton Crossing just south of Peoria. pic.twitter.com/I3AW3t66wD— Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaPoliceAZ) September 25, 2018
(1) comment
Outstanding work officers. Thankful you are okay. Thank you for doing the heroic work you do everyday!!
