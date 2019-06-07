PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Authorities in Phoenix say they have arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Friday at a strip mall.
Phoenix Police spokesman, Det. Samudio, said officers were called to a business located near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road shortly after 3 p.m. after a reported shooting.
When officers arrived at 4150 north 67th Avenue they found a man who had been shot, later identified as Jesus Isaac Velazquez, 34.
Velazquez was taken to a hospital where he died, says Samudio.
Investigators were able to locate the man suspected of shooting Velazquez, identified as 26-year-old Victor Garcia, on Saturday morning.
Garcia was arrested and is being charged with 1st degree murder.
Manuel Casas says he was with Velazquez, his friend, when it happened.
"As soon as he was running he said tell my mom, tell my mom, tell my mom. Those were the last words that I heard from him."
Casas said they were waiting for a ride when Garcia came toward them.
"He didn’t know what was going to happen, but as soon as he pulled his gun out, that’s when my friend started running, and he ran, and the guy pretty much had no remorse for anything, so he just started shooting randomly at everything," said Casas.
Casas said Velazquez ran into the street where bullets hit him.
"It was shocking," said Casas. "I was just speechless. I have no words to say."
Before police got to the scene, Casas says he went to Velazquez, lying in the street.
"I dragged him to the pole right there," said Casas. "I picked him up by his arms, and I dragged him. I checked if he had a pulse. He didn’t have no pulse or anything, so at that point I knew he was dead. I just shut his eyes and put a shirt over his head."
Police put up crime scene tape and evidence markers on the ground.
"He was really awesome," said Casas. "He was a laid back person. He was always asking me if i’m okay if I needed anything."
So, what was it all about Alfi [scared]
