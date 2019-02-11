Click here for updates on this story
San Diego, CA (KGTV) -- A man was hospitalized after police said he was attacked by another man’s pit bull during an argument in a North Park alley.
The incident happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday in an alley near the 2900 block of El Cajon Boulevard, according to San Diego police.
Police said two men -- a 50-year-old man and a 27-year-old man with a pit bull with him -- were engaged in a verbal altercation when the younger man threatened to release the animal.
The younger man removed the dog’s collar, and the pit bull attacked the older man, biting him several times in his face and arm, according to police.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries of unknown severity.
The dog’s owner was arrested on suspicion of felony assault, police said.
Police said the San Diego Humane Society took the dog into custody.
