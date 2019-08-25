GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A man was transported to a hospital after a crash involving four vehicles in Glendale Sunday.
The incident occurred at Grand and Northern avenues.
According to Glendale police, a man was traveling at a high rate of speed while he was using his cell phone.
That's when he collided with three other vehicles.
The driver was transported to a hospital in critical condition.
Police say that other people involved in the crash were not injured.
At this time, Grand Avenue is closed as this incident is being investigated.
Glendale Police added that impairment may have been a factor in the crash.