CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A group of parents, students, and teachers plan to go door-to-door across the valley to pass around door hangers that have suicide prevention information.
This same group of parents worked tirelessly for more than a year to get the Mitch Warnock Act passed by the state. Governor Doug Ducey signed the bill, which requires suicide prevention training for all school faculty, earlier this week.
[RELATED: Arizona governor signs suicide prevention training bill]
"It can't just be teachers, it can't just be parents, it has to be everyone," said Kyrene Middle School principal Renee Kory.
The placards provide resources for someone who is feeling suicidal. It also has a list of warning signs.
"When we're not okay, it's okay. When we're not okay, we need to find help. Help is out there and it looks different for all of us and that's okay," said teacher Karianna Blanchard. "The community has got to look out for itself and each other."
Blanchard, along with other parents, came up with the idea of the door hangers after the bill passed the state because they knew their work couldn't stop there.
"I wanted to use whatever energy or connections that I have to get people involved and remembering that we, we really need to support young people," said Eduarda Schroder, a mother who is organizing the event. "We thought it would be a really easy way to ensure that you don't have to go any place to look for resources, there's going to be one that is at your door."
"We decided, let's try door hangers, let's move a little bit outside of the schools because the parents in the community are equally as important and we got eyes too and we have to be just as responsible for our neighbors and their kids and parents," explained Blanchard.
Sunday morning, several people will hang the placards in different neighborhoods. By the end of the day, about 11,000 will be passed out.
The event starts at 8am at the Chandler Police station at 251 N. Desert Breeze Blvd W.