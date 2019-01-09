PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Paradise Valley family is still mourning the loss of a man killed in in a crash three years ago.
His family believes the woman who hit him got special treatment because of her father's status in the community.
[RELATED: Paradise Valley family continues to question deadly crash investigation]
Wednesday night they held a vigil at their home.
In November of 2015, 77-year-old Howard Brown was hit and killed while walking his dog.
The case was ruled an accident, and the driver, 20-year-old Paige Dembow, was never ticketed.
The Brown family believes Dembow received special treatment because her father was Vice Mayor of Paradise Valley at the time.
Minutes after the crash, the driver's father, Paul Dembow, arrived at the scene.
Police reports show the driver was never given a sobriety test and allowed to go home. Dembow already had an ignition interlock system installed in her car from a previous drug case.
“Just a regular person like myself that wouldn't really know what the protocol is, you would absolutely be separated, detained, questioned, right away,” said Judith Brown, the victim’s daughter.
The Brown family says they we will never know if Dembow was under the influence. That fact is hard for the Brown family to deal with.
“I don't know if there will ever be closure in something like this, it's just so senseless, it would definitely help to know what happened that day,” said Elizabeth Brown, the victim’s oldest daughter.
In Arizona, sobriety test at serious crashes are up to the officer's discretion.
Now, the Browns are hoping to make changes to the law. They want to make it mandatory.
“Everybody should have the same set of rules” said Judith.
The Browns recently sued the Dembow family for wrongful death. A jury ruled in favor of the Dembows.
We reached out to the law firm representing the Dembows in the civil case. They did not respond to our request for a comment, citing an ongoing case.
The Browns have since appealed the verdict.
The Paradise Valley Police Department sent us a statement saying:
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Brown family. They have had to deal with a terrible tragedy and we are so sorry for their loss. It is our understanding that the Brown family is considering an appeal of the jury verdict so we will not be able to comment specifically about details of this case.
The Paradise Valley Police Department has 5 Goals. Our 5th goal is to “Review and Improve Work Product.” As such we are constantly reviewing our work, industry standards, technology, case law and statutory changes and making improvements when appropriate. Our patrol officers have 2 training days every month where we do classroom training, practical training, policy review, and have guest trainers on different topics. Three years after this accident we have made many departmental changes and had thousands of hours of training for our officers. We do not believe that any of these changes would have affected the outcome in the Brown case. We have full confidence that the Scottsdale Police Department’s investigation and the jury verdict all came to the same correct conclusion. While this incident was certainly a terrible tragedy, it was also simply an unavoidable accident.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.