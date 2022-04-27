Yummy Chocolate S’mores Bars

By Chef Maggie Norris, Whisked Away Cooking School

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/3 cup cocoa powder

3/4 cup graham cracker crumbs

1 tsp. baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 egg

1 tsp. vanilla extract

5 Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bars

1 cup marshmallow creme

Don't worry if your marshmallow creme isn't spread evenly. It will melt and spread nicely in the oven. (Arizona's Family)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Grease an 8′x8′ pan.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, graham cracker crumbs, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

In the bowl of an electric mixer, cream together the butter and both sugars for about 3-5 minutes on medium speed. Add the egg and vanilla and mix well. Add the flour mixture all at once and mix just until the flour disappears.

Press half of the dough into the bottom of the pan. Lay the Hershey’s bars evenly on top of the dough. Spread the marshmallow cream over the chocolate bars. Take the remaining dough and flatten it in your hands. Place over the marshmallow cream. It’s OK if there are holes where the dough doesn’t go.

Bake for 25-30 minutes or until set. Let cool for about 10-15 minutes before cutting.

Whisked Away Cooking School