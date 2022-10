Your Life Arizona: Men’s Edition

GILBERT, AZ (Your Life Arizona) - When Darrell J. recently took over “Your Life Arizona,” he hosted from Boardroom Salon for Men and took us to Arizona Wilderness Brewing Company in Gilbert.

How to choose and grill the perfect steak

One place to release your rage and another to help you relax

Darrell found two great places every Valley man should visit -- one to release your rage and another to soothe your soul (and your skin).

When Suzanne talks, the men of “Your Life Arizona”