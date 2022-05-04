Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

You have to try the BYOM (Build Your Own Margarita) Bar at The Mexicano!

Don't miss: Guacamole and salsa Ferris wheel at The Mexicano

The Mexicano | 4801 E. Cactus Road, Scottsdale | Facebook | Instagram