Yakiniku Roll with Kimpura-style Cut Vegetables

Ingredients

32 oz. top sirloin, sliced thin

1 carrot, julienne

1 cucumber, julienne

1/4 red cabbage, shredded

1 tsp. cooking oil

4 half-sheets of seaweed

2 cups white rice, cooked and cooled

1 sushi rolling mat, wrapped in plastic wrap

Yakiniku Marinade ingredients

4 Tbsp. mirin

4 Tbsp. sake

6 Tbsp. soy sauce

4 Tsp. sugar

2 garlic cloves, minced or grated

Instructions

Combine marinade ingredients and mix well.

Take your sliced sirloin and mix it in a bowl with your Yakiniku Marinade. Set aside to marinate for 15 to 20 minutes.

Wash and cook your rice. Once your rice is finished cooking, place it into a bowl and let the rice cool down. Turn the rice occasionally so it cools evenly throughout.

Heat a medium-size fry pan to medium-hot and place your cooking oil and sirloin into the pan. Cook the meat until it becomes caramelized in the pan.

lace your seaweed sheet vertical, shiny side down on your plastic-wrapped sushi mat. Make sure the bottom of the seaweed sheet is even with the bottom of the rolling mat.

Gently wet your hands with water and grab your cooled rice. Place the rice on your seaweed sheet and spread, leaving the remaining top 1/2 inch of seaweed sheet riceless. This will allow the seaweed sheet to stick together when rolled.

In the middle of the rice, start assembling your sirloin, carrots, red cabbage, and cucumbers. Use your mat to help start crimping your roll. Don’t be afraid to tighten your mat to get your roll to stay together.

Once rolled leave in your sushi mat for 1-2 minutes to make sure your roll stays together.

Before cutting your roll, make sure you are using a sharp knife and have a clean wet towel handy. Dip the tip of your knife into your water and allow the water to run the length of the blade this will help cut through the roll without tearing the seaweed. Between each cut wipe your knife clean and dip again.

How to roll and slice your sushi

