PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When you arrive to vote at the polls on Election Day you will announce your name and place of residence to the election official. Then you will need to present your identification. Depending on the form of identification, you will show either one form of identification from List #1 or two different forms of identification from List #2 or 3.

Valid identification is also required prior to receiving a ballot at any in-person early voting location or emergency vote center or from a special election board.

List #1 - Sufficient Photo ID including name and address (One Required)

Valid Arizona driver’s license

Valid Arizona non-operating identification card

Tribal enrollment card or another form of tribal identification

Valid United States federal, state, or local government-issued identification

List #2 - Sufficient ID without a photograph that bears the name and address (Two Required)

Utility bill of the elector that is dated within 90 days of the date of the election. A utility bill may be for electric, gas, water, solid waste, sewer, telephone, cellular phone, or cable television

Bank or credit union statement that is dated within 90 days of the date of the election

Valid Arizona Vehicle Registration

Indian census card

Property tax statement of the elector’s residence

Tribal enrollment card or other form of tribal identification

Arizona vehicle insurance card

Recorder’s Certificate

Valid United States federal, state, or local government-issued identification, including a voter registration card issued by the County Recorder

Any mailing to the elector marked “Official Election Material”

List #3 - Mix & Match from Lists #1 & #2 (Two Required)