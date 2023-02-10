Warm Chocolate Cakes with Mascarpone Cream

Chef Maggie Norris, Whisked Away Cooling School

Adapted from Hosea Rosenberg

Ingredients

16 oz. bittersweet chocolate, chopped, plus shavings for garnish (optional)

3 sticks (12 oz.) unsalted butter

6 large eggs, plus 6 large egg yolks, at room temperature

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup cake flour

1 cup heavy cream

1 tsp. vanilla

4 Tbsp. light brown sugar

1 tsp. finely grated lemon zest

2 cups mascarpone (8 oz.)

2 tsp. fresh lemon juice

Mascarpone is a soft Italian cream cheese. It's one of the main ingredients in tiramisu and is often used in cheesecake recipes. (boophotography via 123RF)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375°. Coat 10 8-ounce ramekins with butter, and dust lightly with flour. Set the ramekins on a sturdy baking sheet. In a microwave-safe bowl, melt the chocolate with the butter; let cool.

In the bowl of a standing electric mixer fitted with the whisk, beat the eggs, yolks and sugar on high speed until pale and fluffy, about 4 minutes. Using a rubber spatula, gently fold in the chocolate, then fold in the cake flour just until no streaks remain.

Spoon the batter into the prepared ramekins and bake for 15 minutes, until the cakes have risen, the tops are dry and the centers are slightly jiggly. Let stand for 5 minutes.

In a bowl, beat the cream with the vanilla seeds, brown sugar and lemon zest until soft peaks form. Add the mascarpone and lemon juice and beat until blended.

Run the tip of a small knife around each cake to loosen it, then unmold onto plates. Spoon the mascarpone cream onto the cakes and garnish with chocolate shavings.

Whisked Away Cooking School