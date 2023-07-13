Volunteer for ‘Call For Action’

Our Call For Action team is looking for volunteers. Volunteers are needed to help resolve consumer complaints, either by referral or mediation.

Fill out the application form to become a volunteer.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does it take to be a Call For Action volunteer? The most important qualification is a sincere desire to help people resolve consumer problems they have been unable to resolve themselves.

Is training provided? Yes. Our development team provides the training necessary to become a volunteer professional.

How much time would I need to spend each week volunteering? Our volunteers devote one day a week, usually from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

How many other volunteers are there? As a CFA volunteer, you will be part of a network of 1,200 volunteers across the country. The CFA office has a volunteer staff of 30.

Who usually volunteers for CFA? We have had former teachers, lawyers, CEOs, engineers, homemakers, pharmacists, clerical assistants, government employees, even students. People just like you!

What is the time commitment? We ask volunteers to make a one-year commitment to the program.

Do I get paid? No. CFA does not offer any paid employment, nor does it offer any opportunity for paid employment with its broadcast affiliates.