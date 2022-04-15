Thinking about traveling on your own? Do it!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- You don’t have to go with somebody to have an epic travel adventure. You can have a great time on your own. I should know! I came up with three ideas that are perfect for the first-time (or experienced) solo traveler.

London

I love Soho and Mayfair, but they’re a bit pricier than other parts of London. I love Notting Hill. I mean, come on! Hugh Grant? Julia Roberts? It’s one of my favorite romantic comedies.

My new favorite spot is Richmond upon Thames, about 10 minutes southwest of London. The Apple TV+ show “Ted Lasso” is shot right down the street. I’ve stayed at the Richmond Hill Hotel twice in the past year. They have a great breakfast! The “Ted Lasso” pub -- The Prince’s Head -- serves great food, too. I’ve featured it a couple of times on “Good Morning Arizona.” Say hi to Al or Emily if you’re there.

While those are some of my favorite places, you really can’t go wrong in London. Pick a spot near a Tube station and you can get anywhere.

Bourton-on-the-Water (also known as "the Venice of the Cotswolds") (Tara Hitchcock)

As for areas outside of London, I’ve rented a car out of Heathrow (Have fun driving on the “wrong” side of the road!), but I also love the train! You can go anywhere on Great Western Railway and Rail Europe.

Iceland

I’ve always flown Icelandair to Reyjavik. I’ve flown from Boston, Denver, and Portland. Domestically, I’ve flown to Hopf in the southeastern part of the country and once north to Akureyri. It’s a great base in the north. For the domestic flights, it’s usually been Air Iceland Connect, but I also love renting a car!

Dining alone can be great! Especially with this view! (Tara Hitchcock)

Join a group trip

I adore Backroads, but there are a ton of fun group trips where you can make new friends along the way.