There’s a new food truck on the streets of Phoenix - Lasgidi Cafe!

PHOENIX (Your Life Arizona) - Calling all foodies! Chef Patty’s new Lasgidi Cafe food truck is ready to bring you delicious, diverse, and new flavors from Nigeria. From Jollof Rice to Loaded Suya Fries and Tacos, Egusi and fufu, and Puff Puff, Lasgidi Cafe’s food truck has something for everyone.