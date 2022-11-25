PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - I’ve now been to Loreto three times! The first time, my husband and I were passing through in our Sprinter van, and we spent the night at the charming Hotel 1697. Then I brought my family back for our holiday week last year. We opted for the all-inclusive Villa Del Palmar. This last trip, I divided my time between two spots around the corner from the town square: Villas del Santo Niño and Posada Del Cortes - both fantastic!

I wanted to go diving but the waters were a little rough, so we kayaked off Coronado Island instead.

Kayaking off Coronado Island (Tara Hitchcock)

I’m going back in a month to go diving. Stay tuned!

One thing you will do a lot of Loredo is eat!

We had breakfast at Café Olé and Orlandos Restaurante.

I had an incredible lunch at La Mision hotel. The Obamas dined when they came through Loreto a few years ago. Cheers to the chef and the incredible ahi tuna salad I had!

Dinner was at El Zopilote, which is one of our favorite spots in town. We also went to Asadero Super Burro. Three words: Cheese. Flank. Steak.

If you’re looking for an authentic experience, and I always am, try the “chocolate” clams at Hotel Oasis.

I've been to Loreto three times, and have another trip coming up to go diving. (Tara Hitchcock)

It’s a bucket-list trip for many people -- getting up close and personal with a whale. And I found the perfect place to do it.

Pure Baja Travels is a whale-watching eco-camp run by José Sanchez, and he is fantastic! From Loreto, it’s about a 3.5-hour drive northwest, past the charming small town of San Ignacio. You end up on a dirt road that looks like you’re heading to nowhere!

