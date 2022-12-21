Suze’s Shrooms: Mouth-watering stuffed mushrooms

PHOENIX (Your Life Arizona) - Suzanne has been sharing some of her favorite tried-and-true recipes with Darrell J. This one is super easy. You can prep everything ahead of time, and then pop your shrooms in the oven when your guests arrive.

Ingredients

Cooking spray (or pan)

1 1/2 lb. baby mushrooms

2 Tbsp. butter

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup breadcrumbs

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan, plus more for topping

4 oz. cream cheese, softened

2 Tbsp. freshly chopped parsley, plus more for garnish

Olive oil, as needed

Finely chopped bacon, sausage, or turkey (cooked)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400°. Grease a baking sheet with cooking spray. Remove stems from mushrooms and roughly chop stems. Place mushroom caps on baking sheet.

In a medium skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Add chopped mushroom stems and cook until most of the moisture is out, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add breadcrumbs and let toast slightly, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from heat and let cool slightly.

In a large bowl, mix together mushroom stem mixture, Parmesan, cream cheese, parsley, and protein. Season with salt and pepper. Fill mushroom caps with filling and sprinkle with more Parmesan.

Bake until mushrooms are soft and the tops are golden, about 20 minutes.

Garnish with parsley to serve.