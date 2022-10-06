Suzanne taught Darrell J. how to make her olive tapenade appetizer

PHOENIX (Your Life Arizona) - Suzanne says this super easy app is always a hit. Darrel J. is not a fan of olives but was more than willing to give it a try. (His girlfriend does like olives.) Watch the video below for his thoughts.

Ingredients

Olive tapenade (jarred or made fresh

Puff pastry sheets (Make sure they are sheets!)

Flour

Olive oil (optional)

Egg wash (optional)

Instructions

Allow pastry sheets to thaw in the refrigerator. When they are pliable, sprinkle with flour and roll your sheet a little thinner. Be sure to roll in both directions.

Spread the tapenade evenly over a pastry sheet. Leave a border of about an inch at the edges. Suzanne used a whole jar she bought at Trader Joe’s.

Roll pastry sheets from both sides until they meet in the middle. Lightly squeeze the sides together so the roll holds its shape.

Cut off ends. Slice your roll into swirled pieces that are an inch or two thick and place them tapenade side down on a Silpat cooking mat on a cookie sheet.

Brush pastry dough liberally with olive oil or egg wash.

Bake at 375 degrees for 5 to 10 minutes or until the pastry is golden.

Let cool for a minute or two before eating or serving.

Darrell’s suggestion: Top your slices with shredded cheese before baking and experiment with your favorite spices for a little “pop” of flavor.

Want to try making your own olive tapenade?

Chef Maggie Norris of Whisked Away Cooking School adapted a recipe from Alton Brown.

Ingredients

1/2 lb. pitted olives (Chef Maggies suggests using a mix of olives like kalamata and green)

1 1/2 tsp. anchovy paste

2 cloves garlic, minced

2-3 Tbsp. capers

1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil

1/4 cup basil leaves

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil (optional)

Instructions

Place all ingredients in the bowl of a food processor. Process until the mixture forms a coarse paste. You will need to scrape the sides of the bowl about halfway through processing.

Transfer to a bowl and serve with crackers, baguette, grissini (Italian breadsticks), or make Suzanne’s appetizer!