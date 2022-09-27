Shrimp and Bacon Roll & Two-Potato Salad

Chef Christopher Collins, Common Ground Culinary

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (Your Life Arizona) - This was a hit at The Collins!

Ingredients

1 lb. shrimp (about 16)

1 gallon water

1/2 cup Old Bay Seasoning

1/2 cup of sugar

1/4 cup kosher salt

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 Tbsp. red pepper flakes

4 bay leaves

1 lb. bacon, cooked and chopped

1 cup mayonnaise

1 Tbsp. Angry Sauce

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. Old Bay Seasoning

3 Tbsp. celery, diced

1 Tbsp. shallots, minced

2x freshly baked rolls

Two-Potato Salad Ingredients

2 lbs. sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes

2 lbs. Yukon gold potatoes cut into 1-inch cubes with peels on

1 cup cooked bacon, chopped

1 1/4 cup mayo

1/2 cup green onion

4 stalks celery, dices small

1/4 cup Creole mustard

4 jalapenos, seeded and diced

2 T.bsp chopped tarragon

1/4 cup arugula

Instructions

Mix all ingredients except for bacon and shrimp in a large pot and bring to a boil.

Add shrimp and cook for 3 minutes.

Strain and shock in ice water for 5 seconds. Remove from ice water and drain well.

In a mixing bowl combine mayonnaise, Angry Sauce, lemon juice, salt, and Old Bay Seasoning.

In a separate mixing bowl, add shrimp, chopped bacon, celery, shallots, and 3 heaping tablespoons of mayo. Mix gently with your hands.

Toast the outside of the bun and portion 4-5 ounces of the shrimp/bacon mixture into each roll.

Two-Potato Salad Instructions

Place the sweet potatoes and Yukon golds in separate sauce pots and cover with water by 2 inches. Add a teaspoon of salt to each pot and bring to boil.

Cook until potatoes are fork tender (15 minutes for sweet potatoes and 12 minutes for the Yukons).

Strain potatoes and let cool completely.

Mix remaining ingredients (except arugula) in a mixing bowl.

Add chilled potatoes and place in a third pan.

To serve: Mix 1 cup of potato salad with 1/4 cup of arugula and garnish with sea salt, pepper, and Old Bay Seasoning.

CommonGroundCulinary.com