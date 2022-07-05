Rootbar Arcadia Begins Summer Food Drive for St. Vincent de Paul

Press Release

Donate nonperishable food items and receive discounted on services.

Scottsdale, Ariz.; June 24, 2022 –Rootbar Arcadia, Arizona’s first color and style salon, is proud to team with St. Vincent de Paul for a summer food drive during the month of July. With a goal of 1000 pounds of food to assist with their 5 area dining rooms that provide nearly 5,000 meals per day and over 30,000 food boxes each month.

Rootbar Arcadia co-founder and owner, Suanne Woo states, “These are challenging times for so many and Rootbar is honored to team with St. Vincent de Paul to raise both food and awareness of what a need there is in our community.”

Rootbar Arcadia Color and Style Bar is a unique concept that offers root touch ups, hair coloring, blowouts, and styling – but no cutting as traditional salons offer. Located in the heart of Phoenix at the northeast corner of 44th and Camelback, it is convenient to all areas of the Valley. Rootbar is open 7 days a week with early and late appointments available.

In addition to helping feed the community with this summer food drive, with each nonperishable item that is donated Rootbar clients will receive one dollar off any treatment up to 20 items. Co-founder and owner Dana Bearinger states, “Not only are we hoping to reach our goal of a thousand pounds, but we truly want to thank our clients for their generous donations for those in need. with this offer.”

To drop off a donation, make an appointment or for additional information please go to azrootbar.com or call 602.812.4134.

About Rootbar Arcadia

Rootbar Arcadia was founded in 2018 by Dana Bearinger and Suanne Woo with a vision to be more than a hair salon but as a place of confidence and convenience. Born of the desire to help look one’s best without paying more for simple salon services like root touch ups, quick routine hair color, blowouts, and treatments to keep hair looking and feeling its best. At Root Bar we cut prices and time, not hair.

For additional information go to azrootbar.com