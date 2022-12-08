R.E.S.P.E.C.T. A Celebration of the Music of Aretha Franklin

PHOENIX, AZ ― The American Theatre Guild is pleased to present the North American debut of R.E.S.P.E.C.T., an electrifying tribute celebrating the legendary Aretha Franklin. This production is part of the BROADWAY AT THE ORPHEUM THEATRE SERIES and takes the Orpheum Theatre stage January 13–15, 2023.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Friday, January 13, 2023 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 14, 2023 2:00 & 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 15, 2023 1:00 & 6:30 p.m.

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is staged by Christina Sajous (Spongebob Squarepants, Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark, American Idiot, Baby It’s You) who leads the creative team, including Darnell White (Music Direction), Matthew Deinhart (Lighting Design), Taylor Edelle Stuart (Video Design), Joshua Liebert (Sound Design), Antonio Consuegra (Wardrobe & Hair Stylist), Tracey Moore (Casting Director) and Jamal Howard (Associate Director).

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. showcases the soundtrack of an era that brought Aretha Franklin worldwide acclaim singing hits such as, “Natural Woman,” “Think,” “I Knew You Were Waiting for Me,” “Chain of Fools,” “Respect,” and many more.

This brand-new production is adapted from McGee Entertainment’s Australian touring smash-hit, RESPECT—The Aretha Franklin Story starring Angie Narayan (Australian Idol), also known as Australia’s “Soul Mama”, which continues to play to sold out audiences across Australia.

Follow R.E.S.P.E.C.T. on social media at instagram.com/respectontour/ and facebook.com/respectontour to learn more about this exhilarating concert guaranteed to get you out of your seat and dancing in the aisle!

The 22–23 BROADWAY AT THE ORPHEUM THEATRE SERIES is welcomed by the Orpheum Theatre.

