Read any good books lately?
Suzanne’s reading list
- “The Push” by Ashley Audrain (suggested by Olivia Fierro)
- “One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle (suggested by Olivia Fierro, one of her Olivia’s Book Club reads)
- “The City of Lights” by Jenny Mollen (See Suzanne’s interview with the author!)
- “The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment” by Eckhart Tolle
Darrell J’s current book
- “Don’t Drop the Mic: The Power of Your Words Can Change the World” by T.D. Jakes
How do you read? An actual book or an e-reader?
How long does it take you to finish a book?
There’s no “right” answer.