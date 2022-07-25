Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement
Your LIfe Arizona

Read any good books lately?

Suzanne’s reading list

Darrell J’s current book

  • “Don’t Drop the Mic: The Power of Your Words Can Change the World” by T.D. Jakes

How do you read? An actual book or an e-reader?

How long does it take you to finish a book?

There’s no “right” answer.