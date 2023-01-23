Phoenix City Grille’s Buttermilk Pie

PHOENIX (Your Life Arizona) - Check out this easy recipe for a decadent dessert.

Ingredients

Dough

4 oz. cold unsalted butter, diced

1 1/4 cups AP flour

1/2 Tbsp. granulated sugar

1/2 tsp. salt

1/3 cup buttermilk

Pie filling

6 oz. unsalted butter

2 cups granulated sugar

4 Tbsp. AP flour

4 eggs, beaten

Pinch salt

1 tsp. vanilla extract

12 oz. buttermilk

Instructions

Dough

Place the flour, salt, and sugar in the robot coupe and pulse to blend.

Add the diced butter and pulse until crumbly. Add the buttermilk and pulse until incorporated.

Place the dough on a lightly floured surface and knead until it is pulled together. Form the dough into an evenly thick “disk,” then roll it out to an even thickness (about 1/8″ thick) using a dusted rolling pin.

Place the dough in the pie tin. Form a skirt, then trim off excess. Roll the skirt up, then pinch and crimp to form the edge.

Make sure oven is preheated to 275° in order to bake the filled pie shells.

Pie filling

Place the butter and sugar in the stand mixer and cream together until light and smooth. Add the beaten eggs and vanilla extract slowly and incorporate.

Mix the salt into the flour, then add both to the mixer. Next, incorporate the buttermilk.

Bake the filled pies in a 275° convection oven until a toothpick comes out clean, about 60 minutes.

Allow to cool and then store in your refrigerator for up to seven days.

Phoenix City Grille | 5816 N. 16th St., Phoenix