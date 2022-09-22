Patty T’s Jollof Rice

By Chef Patience Titcombe, Lasgidi Cafe

PHOENIX (Your Life Arizona) - “Jollof rice is the heartbeat of West Africa,” said Chef Patience Titcombe of Lasgidi Cafe. Darrell described it as a “roller coaster ride” of flavor. This recipe from Chef Patty, who was born in Nigeria, is as authentic as it gets.

Ingredients

4 cups extra long grain parboiled rice

3-4 red bell peppers

2 Roma tomatoes

2 Scotch bonnet (or habanero)

2 small yellow onions

2-3 cups chicken stock or water

1/4 cup tomato paste

1 1/2 cups vegetable oil

1 Tbsp. curry powder

1 tbsp. dried thyme

2-3 bay leaves

1 Tbsp. all-purpose seasoning

2-3 Tbsp. Knorr bullion (chicken or tomato)

Instructions

Roughly chop the bell peppers, tomatoes, Scotch bonnet, and yellow onions. Blend until smooth and set aside.

Add oil to a non-stick pot over medium heat. Pour in blended pepper mixture and seasonings. Stir evenly.

Add tomato paste and bay leaves. Reduce to medium heat and allow to cook for 15-20 minutes.

In a separate bowl, rinse rice with water.

Add washed rice to the cooked pepper blend. Pour it slowly and stir as you go. Add salt to taste if needed.

Add stock or water and cover. Allow your rice to cook for 20-25 minutes.

Once the rice is at desired tenderness, turn off heat and allow to steam.

Serve with your favorite protein and side dish or enjoy it alone.

Serves up to 12.

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 50 minutes

Lasgidi Cafe