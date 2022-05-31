One of the best getaways to Mexico is glamping on Isla del Espiritu Santo

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you want to disconnect -- really disconnect -- then this beach glamping trip. might be the adventure for you. We’re taking you south of the border to a place I had heard about, read about, and always wanted to try. It’s called “glamping,” but it’s on an island just off the coast of La Paz. It’s called Isla del Espiritu Santo, and it’s part of a Unesco World Heritage site.

There’s no WiFi and no cell service. Before you panic, let me just tell you it was so worth it!

The home of Camp Cecil is a 45-minute boat ride from La Paz. Depending on the tide, you might have to wade in. The white sand beach is beautiful and the sunsets are stunning.

↗ Glamping on Isla Espiritu Santo

The staff is great, and their setup is incredible. They specialize in VIP service.

Camp Cecil -- this view is everything! (Tara Hitchcock)

“Everything is special here,” Jose Sergio Navarro of Todos Santos Eco Adventures said. “It’s not like camping. It’s like a five-star hotel.” The luxury walk-in tents have real beds, high-quality linens, bedside tables, and lamps. And yes, there’s a housekeeping staff to look after you.

Everyone wonders about the bathroom facilities. There are a few set up, along with a shower area.

My husband, Kenn, and I enjoyed the sunsets. (Tara Hitchcock)

Sea puppies, kayaking, and more!

Camp Cecil is one of the few places where you can swim with sea lions.

“They’re really used to tourists,” Paulina Dorado of Todos Santos Eco Adventures said. “They love having us there just as much as we love being there.”

Kayaking also is on the itinerary. Or snorkeling. Or hiking. Or checking out cave art. There’s plenty to do each day. You might see dolphins, manta rays, and possibly even whales.

A day of kayaking (Tara Hitchcock)

And when it’s time to eat, we’re not talking beans and weenies. It’s first-class fare all the way. There’s even a daily happy hour.

"Camp food" at its best! (Tara Hitchcock)

The "dining room" (Tara Hitchcock)

Digital detox

“We’re so busy at home that we miss – this,” Brenda Cunnington said, gesturing to the beach. She and her family are from Canada, and the zero tech -- remember, no WiFi or cell service -- was a big draw for them. “We wanted to do something different. We wanted to do something that they’re learning from.”

Time to explore (Tara Hitchcock)

“This place is awesome – best place ever,” young glamper Jacob Lee said. “The view is amazing; they treat you like VIPs.”

The best season to check out Camp Cecil is October through April or May.

A short hike from the camp site (Tara Hitchcock)