No-Bake Pumpkin Dog Treats

Kimberly Guimarin, Pop’s Premium Coffee

Ingredients

3 cups rolled oats

1 15-ounce can pumpkin puree

1/2 cup nut butter of choice (Make sure it does not contain xylitol! Sir Winston’s favorite is almond butter.)

Sir Winston loves these treats! (www.PopsPremiumCoffee.com)

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl; stir until well combined.

Roll into even balls, about 1 tablespoon each.

Place balls on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper

Freeze until solid.

Transfer to an air-tight container; store in the freezer for up to one month

Serve straight out of the freezer.

