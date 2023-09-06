No-Bake Pumpkin Dog Treats
Kimberly Guimarin, Pop’s Premium Coffee
Ingredients
- 3 cups rolled oats
- 1 15-ounce can pumpkin puree
- 1/2 cup nut butter of choice (Make sure it does not contain xylitol! Sir Winston’s favorite is almond butter.)
Instructions
Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl; stir until well combined.
Roll into even balls, about 1 tablespoon each.
Place balls on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper
Freeze until solid.
Transfer to an air-tight container; store in the freezer for up to one month
Serve straight out of the freezer.