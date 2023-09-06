Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide
Your LIfe Arizona

No-Bake Pumpkin Dog Treats

Kimberly Guimarin, Pop’s Premium Coffee

Ingredients

  • 3 cups rolled oats
  • 1 15-ounce can pumpkin puree
  • 1/2 cup nut butter of choice (Make sure it does not contain xylitol! Sir Winston’s favorite is almond butter.)
Sir Winston loves these treats!
Sir Winston loves these treats!(www.PopsPremiumCoffee.com)

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl; stir until well combined.

Roll into even balls, about 1 tablespoon each.

Place balls on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper

Freeze until solid.

Transfer to an air-tight container; store in the freezer for up to one month

Serve straight out of the freezer.

Whisked Away Cooking School