Mavrix in Scottsdale has no age limit on fun

PHOENIX (Your Life Arizona) - Mavrix is an entertainment destination featuring 22 bowling lanes, 85 arcade games, a state-of-the-art laser tag arena, billiards tables, dozens of 4K televisions, 1,500 square feet of meeting and event space, and a 5,000-square-foot restaurant and bar featuring a chef-curated menu, craft beers, and custom cocktails.

Website and/or location here. (Make sure it’s centered!)