Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling discover what it’s like in the real world in ‘Barbie’

Barbieland (Tara’s Travels) - Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbieland. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.