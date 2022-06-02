Manchego-stuffed Dates Wrapped in Bacon

By Chef Maggie Norris, Whisked Away Cooking School

Ingredients

16 Medjool dates, pitted

16 almonds

1/4 cup Manchego, cut into 1/4-inch batons

6 slices of bacon, cut into thirds

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Cut a lengthwise slit in the dates. Stuff each one with an almond and one baton of cheese. Pinch the date closed. Wrap each date tightly with a piece of bacon and secure with a toothpick. Place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Bake the dates for about 20 minutes, turning after about 10 minutes. The bacon should be brown and crisp. Dates can be served warm or at room temperature.

Stuffing the dates. This is where the magic happens!

Note: If you want more stuffing in your dates, you can use two of your slit dates to make the top and bottom of a “date sandwich.”

Whisked Away Cooking School