Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys Helps Local Youth Prepare for the 2023-2024 School Year By Giving Away 750 FREE Backpacks Stuffed with School Supplies at the Metro Auto Auction Parking Lot in Phoenix

PHOENIX (June 22, 2023) - Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is pleased to announce that it is once again hosting a FREE backpack giveaway to benefit disadvantaged school-aged children across the Phoenix Valley. Local families are invited to drive through this contactless backpack giveaway on Saturday, July 29, 2023 located at the Metro Auto Auction parking lot (2475 S 59th Ave, Phoenix 85043). As quantities are limited, the 750 backpacks will be handed out at 12:00 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. K-12 students must be present in vehicles to receive a backpack.

Families are also asked to be mindful of pedestrians and other vehicles when entering and exiting the parking lot.

Attorney Kevin Rowe shares more about the law firm’s annual backpack giveaway in Phoenix, “In the face of rising expenses for everyday necessities, the financial burden local families have in preparing for a new school year grows. That’s why our team eagerly looks forward to distributing hundreds of backpacks each year that are filled with essential school supplies to local youth. By doing so, we aim to help alleviate one of the obstacles families with school-age students face and to empower youth with tools that will help them reach educational goals throughout the new school year.”

For more information about the Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorney FREE drive-thru backpack giveaway in Phoenix, please contact Cindy Ernst or Christa Luirette at (602) 977-1900.

More About Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys

Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is a powerhouse law firm in representing personal injury clients. Attorneys Glen Lerner and Kevin Rowe have grown their law firm into one of the largest personal injury firms in the country, with over 400 legal professionals around the country ready to help you 24/7 anywhere in the US. The law firm’s continuous exalted levels of success can be attributed to the high levels of respect and dignity shown to victims and family members hurt in an accident.

For those injured outside of Arizona, Indiana, Illinois, Nevada, California, New Mexico, and Tennessee, Lerner and Rowe has an established network of attorneys across the country, ready to help. The firm takes pride in nourishing these relationships as they know a personal injury attorney can make all the difference in obtaining fair compensation for the pain and suffering inflicted upon the victims of tortious conduct.

