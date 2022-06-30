Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys Host Ninth Annual Christmas in July Facebook Giveaway

Press Release

(June 30, 2022)– Lerner and Rowe is pleased to once again grant wishes during their ninth annual Christmas in July giveaway by giving daily prizes valued up to $500 from July 1-July 31, 2022. Prizes equal up to $500 in value. To participate, individuals must “like” Lerner and Rowe’s Facebook page, leave a comment stating their holiday wish and state of residency, then share that wish with their family and friends. One lucky winner is then announced each day of the contest through July 31, 2022. Exceptions to that rule are that on Two for Tuesdays one entrant and a friend will each win their wish!

Previous prizes have included bunk beds, personal computers, child safety devices, game consoles, exercise equipment, bedding, washers, dryers, and so much more. Official rules for the giveaway can be found at lernerandrowe.com/christmas-in-july. “Sky high gas prices and increased costs for essential food and daily necessities greatly impact all of our household incomes. That is why we love to host our annual Christmas in July giveaway. It’s a way for us to check-in with others mid-year. Our team genuinely hopes that this year’s giveaway brings some light and cheer to those who may be facing financial hurdles at the moment,” shared attorney Kevin Rowe.

For more information about Lerner and Rowe’s Christmas in July giveaway, please contact Cindy Ernst at (844) 977-1900, or directly connect with the law firm through their Facebook page (/LernerAndRowe).

Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is a powerhouse law firm representing personal injury clients. Attorneys Glen Lerner and Kevin Rowe have grown their law firm into one of the largest personal injury firms in the country, with over 50 attorneys and nearly 400 support employees located in Arizona, Nevada, California, Illinois, Indiana, New Mexico, and Tennessee. The law firm’s continuous exalted levels of success can be attributed to the high levels of respect and dignity shown to victims and family members hurt in an accident.

For those injured outside one of the previously listed states, Lerner and Rowe has an established network of attorneys across the country, ready to help. The firm takes pride in nourishing these relationships as they know a personal injury attorney can make all the difference in obtaining fair compensation for the pain and suffering inflicted upon the victims of tortious conduct.

For more information about Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys, please call (844) 977-1900. To connect with the law firm socially, follow Lerner and Rowe on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, or become a fan of its Facebook page. Also, visit lernerandrowegivesback.com to learn more about the many other community services that the lawyers and legal support team of Lerner and Rowe actively support.