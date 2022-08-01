Learn how to make Merkin Vineyards’ famous mint-chip gelato

It’s not green!

Chef Kelly Foy, Merkin Vinyards

Learn how to make authentic gelato with just three base ingredients.

Ingredients

4 cups half-and-half

2 cups milk

2 cups cane sugar

Handful of fresh mint

1/2 cup mini chocolate chips

Instructions

In a saucepan, warm dairy and sugar on medium to high heat, whisking continuously until the sugar is dissolved completely, creating your gelato base.

Turn off the heat and add fresh mint. Allow the mint to sit for 5-10 minutes in the dairy. Squeeze the mint to draw the oils into the gelato base, and then strain the mint from the base.

Cool down the gelato base in an ice bath using two large stainless steel bowls with ice and water in the bottom bowl and the second bowl on top of the ice and water.

Pour all contents into your ice cream maker and churn. (Follow your manufacturer’s instructions.)

After gelato freezes for 30 minutes, slowly add mini chocolate chips into your ice cream maker and continue to freeze for another 15-30 minutes.

Transfer gelato into a freezer-safe sealed container and freeze overnight.

Merkin Vineyards - Tasting Rooms | 1001 N. Main St., Cottonwood and 7133 E. Stetson Drive Suite #105, Scottsdale