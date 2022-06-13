Jalapeño Popper Egg Bake
By Jamie Miller, Registered dietitian from The Village Health Clubs
Ingredients
- 1/2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1/2 cup white onion, thinly sliced
- 4 jalapeños, thinly sliced OR 1 can (4.5 oz.) mild green chiles
- 1/2 cup frozen spinach OR 4 firmly packed cups fresh baby spinach
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. pepper
- 1 1/2 cups liquid egg whites
- 5 eggs
- 3/4 cup cottage cheese
- 4 oz. cooked turkey bacon, deli turkey or ham, Canadian bacon, etc.
- 1/2 cup 2% shredded cheddar or mozzarella cheese
Instructions
In a medium skillet, heat olive oil at medium heat. Add onions and jalapeños, and saute until onions are softened, 1-2 minutes.
Add spinach and stir and continue to cook until wilted, about 3-4 minutes.
Add salt, pepper, and garlic powder.
Turn off heat and let the vegetables cool.
In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs and egg whites, then stir in cottage cheese and meat of choice. Add in cooled sauteed veggies.
Pour mixture into a greased 9-inch baking dish.
Top with shredded cheese.
Bake at 350F for 45-60 minutes until your eggs are set and the top is beginning to brown.