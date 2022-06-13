Jalapeño Popper Egg Bake

By Jamie Miller, Registered dietitian from The Village Health Clubs

Ingredients

1/2 Tbsp. olive oil

1/2 cup white onion, thinly sliced

4 jalapeños, thinly sliced OR 1 can (4.5 oz.) mild green chiles

1/2 cup frozen spinach OR 4 firmly packed cups fresh baby spinach

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

1 1/2 cups liquid egg whites

5 eggs

3/4 cup cottage cheese

4 oz. cooked turkey bacon, deli turkey or ham, Canadian bacon, etc.

1/2 cup 2% shredded cheddar or mozzarella cheese

Instructions

In a medium skillet, heat olive oil at medium heat. Add onions and jalapeños, and saute until onions are softened, 1-2 minutes.

Add spinach and stir and continue to cook until wilted, about 3-4 minutes.

Add salt, pepper, and garlic powder.

Turn off heat and let the vegetables cool.

In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs and egg whites, then stir in cottage cheese and meat of choice. Add in cooled sauteed veggies.

Pour mixture into a greased 9-inch baking dish.

Top with shredded cheese.

Bake at 350F for 45-60 minutes until your eggs are set and the top is beginning to brown.

