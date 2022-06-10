If you are voting by mail, you can actually track your ballot to make sure it got counted. Ballot tracking is not available for people who vote in person. That’s because the machine counts their vote while they are standing there. That’s their form of ballot tracking.

A majority of voters in Maricopa County vote by mail and they can track their ballot every step of the way. That’s because the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office has tracking services with intelligent barcodes on the envelopes. They can tell when the ballot makes it to a voter’s mailbox.

Track Your Mail-In Ballot

Head over to Maricopa County Voter Dashboard and click on the “Check Your Status” button for your ballot. Enter your information for Steps 1 and 2 and then select “Open my Dashboard.” On the left of the screen, there is an option to sign up for ballot updates. If you sign up, you’ll receive a text for every step of the ballot process -- when it’s been shipped, when they received it, when you receive it, when it’s under review and when it’s been counted.

Another way to sign up for ballot tracking is to text JOIN to 628683.

IMPORTANT: Ballot tracking is not available for people who vote in person.