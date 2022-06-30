How to make Chef Jeff Smedstad’s famous Ahi Tuna Tacos
Ingredients
- 24 oz. fresh sushi-grade ahi tuna
- Cure as needed
- 1 cup olive oil (enough to coat the tuna)
- Cure
- 1 cup salt
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 Tbsp. cumin
- 1 Tbsp. allspice
- 2 Tbsp. ground ancho chile powder
- 1 Tbsp. granulated garlic
- 1 Tbsp. ground black pepper
- Pico de Gallo
- 2 cups diced Roma tomato
- 1 cup diced white onion
- 2 fresh jalapeños, diced
- 1/2 cup chopped cilantro
- 2 Tbsp. lime juice
- 1 tsp. salt
- For the tacos
- 1 head romaine lettuce, shredded
- 3 cups Pico de Gallo
- 1 1/2 cups sour cream
- Sea salt to garnish
- 2 avocados, sliced
- 24 4-inch tortilla
- Oil for tortillas as needed
- 4 grilled whole jalapeños
- Lime wedges
- Cure
Instructions
Combine Cure ingredients and mix well.
Cut the tuna into lobes about the thickness of a pork tenderloin. Season well with Cure and coat with olive oil. Cover and refrigerate for at least one hour or up to one day until ready to use.
Heat a grill to high heat and heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cut the tuna into 2-ounce medallions and grill briefly on both sides to medium-rare.
Lightly oil the tortillas on one side. Warm and toast until pliable. (This will keep them from breaking apart.) You can throw them on the grill to give them a little char.
Combine Pico de Gallo ingredients and set aside.
Use 2 tortillas per taco. Place 3 double stacks on each plate. Put a tuna medallion on each tortilla/ top with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, a slice of avocado, some sour cream, and a sprinkle of salt.
Serve with lime wedges and grilled whole jalapeños on the side.
“This looks like heaven on a plate,” Suzanne Bissett said.
Elote Cafe | 350 Jordan Road, Sedona