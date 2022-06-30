How to make Chef Jeff Smedstad’s famous Ahi Tuna Tacos

Ingredients

24 oz. fresh sushi-grade ahi tuna

Cure as needed

1 cup olive oil (enough to coat the tuna) Cure 1 cup salt 1 cup brown sugar 1 Tbsp. cumin 1 Tbsp. allspice 2 Tbsp. ground ancho chile powder 1 Tbsp. granulated garlic 1 Tbsp. ground black pepper Pico de Gallo 2 cups diced Roma tomato 1 cup diced white onion 2 fresh jalapeños, diced 1/2 cup chopped cilantro 2 Tbsp. lime juice 1 tsp. salt For the tacos 1 head romaine lettuce, shredded 3 cups Pico de Gallo 1 1/2 cups sour cream Sea salt to garnish 2 avocados, sliced 24 4-inch tortilla Oil for tortillas as needed 4 grilled whole jalapeños Lime wedges



Instructions

Combine Cure ingredients and mix well.

Cut the tuna into lobes about the thickness of a pork tenderloin. Season well with Cure and coat with olive oil. Cover and refrigerate for at least one hour or up to one day until ready to use.

Heat a grill to high heat and heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cut the tuna into 2-ounce medallions and grill briefly on both sides to medium-rare.

Lightly oil the tortillas on one side. Warm and toast until pliable. (This will keep them from breaking apart.) You can throw them on the grill to give them a little char.

Combine Pico de Gallo ingredients and set aside.

Use 2 tortillas per taco. Place 3 double stacks on each plate. Put a tuna medallion on each tortilla/ top with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, a slice of avocado, some sour cream, and a sprinkle of salt.

Serve with lime wedges and grilled whole jalapeños on the side.

“This looks like heaven on a plate,” Suzanne Bissett said.

Elote Cafe | 350 Jordan Road, Sedona