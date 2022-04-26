Delectable Homemade Croissants

By Chef Eugenia Theodosopoulos, Essence Bakery Café

Ingredients

18 oz. bread flour

7 oz. water

4 oz whole milk

2 oz. sugar

1 tsp. salt

1/4 oz. dry yeast

1 oz. butter

Roll-in butter -- 8 oz. butter, rolled in parchment paper to square

Egg wash -- 2 eggs, whisked in a bowl with a pinch of salt and drained (store in fridge)

Instructions

Combine all ingredients except the roll-in butter and egg wash in a mixing bowl. Mix on first speed until your dough comes together and then on second speed for 5 minutes. Final dough temperature should be between 72-75 degrees F. Place in loosely fitted plastic wrap for 1 hour at room temperature. After 1 hour, press to degas dough and place in refrigerator overnight for 12-15 hours.

Roll dough to about 3/4-inch thickness. Place roll-in butter square in the middle. Fold each side of dough to the center to lock in butter. Turn and roll out dough with butter locked in to 1/2-inch thickness. Fold into book form. This is one turn. Wrap your dough in plastic wrap, put it in fridge and allow it to rest for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, roll to ½-inch thickness and fold again into a book. This is the second turn. Place in fridge 30 minutes again before doing the third book turn. After three turns, allow the dough to rest in the fridge again for 30 minutes.

After the folds and rests, your dough can be rolled out to desired shapes.

Allow croissant shapes to proof in a draft-free area for 1.5 to 2 hours or until doubled in size.

Brush with the eggwash and bake at 425 degrees until golden brown.

If only “smell-a-vision” were a real thing!

Essence Baskery Café | 3830 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix | 602-296-4958