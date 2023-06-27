PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — For many students, preparing to back to school can be stressful, especially with rising prices putting a strain on families that cannot cover the cost of new clothes, shoes, backpacks, and other school supplies.

Every child deserves to learn without worrying about their clothing or appearance.

Arizona’s Family is Paying It Forward to the Back-to-School Clothing Drive that begins on Wednesday, July 19. This nonprofit delivers more than $2 million in uniforms and school supplies to Phoenix-area students in need.

The Back-to-School Clothing Drive has served elementary school students for more than 50 years. The organization partners with more than 140 schools in 30 districts to help thousands of students from low-income families get the supplies they need for school. Backpacks, clothing, shoes, and school supplies are all provided free of cost.

Our goal is to eliminate a lack of clothing and supplies as a barrier to attendance and academic achievement. (Back-to-School Clothing Drive via Facebook)

As the need grows, the Back-to-School Clothing Drive continues to serve more children each year. Arizona’s Family and our Pay It Forward sponsors, Penguin Air, Plumbing and Electrical, America First Credit Union, and Super Star Car Wash, are helping raise money for this cause.

We ask you to donate online. Every dollar you donate will be matched 100% by the BHHS Legacy Foundation. Your donation may be eligible for an Arizona Charitable Tax Credit.

What your donation provides

$25 donation 1 backpack filled with school supplies

$50 donation 1 polo shirt 1 pair of pants 1 backpack filled with school supplies

$100 donation 1 pair of pants 1 polo shirt 1 pair of shoes 1 pair of underwear & socks 1 backpack filled with school supplies.

$250 donation A donation of $250 provides two children with clothes, shoes, a backpack, school supplies, and a personal care pack.



Support Back-to-School Clothing Drive and donate now. Your generosity will help students get new, clean clothes and school supplies that they need to keep up with the rest of their class.